Estonian men's rowers going to Tokyo Olympics

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonian men's quadruple sculls team (from left) Kaspar Taimsoo, Tõnu Endrekson, Allar Raja and Jüri-Mikk Udam (photo taken at European Championships stage in April, where they were bronze medalists). Source: Fred Killing/Estonian rowing league.
Sports

The Estonian men's quadruple sculls have booked their place in this summer's Tokyo Olympics, following victory in a qualification competition in Lucerne, Switzerland, on Sunday.

The four, Jüri-Mikk Udam, Allar Raja, Tõnu Endrekson and Kaspar Taimsoo, won Saturday's preliminary race, and battled hard with boats from the Russian and Lithuanian teams in the final, finally pulling a fraction ahead to take victory with a time of 5 minutes 50.94 seconds – just 0.05 seconds behind the winners – over the 2,000-meter course.

Russia have also qualified for the Tokyo games, while Lithuania's third place mean they will not be taking part in the Tokyo games, which start on July 23.

Jüri-Mikk Udam said afterwards that it had been: "A very strong performance on our part. We knew that Russia would start strongly, and that we would have to push them hard in the second thousand [meters]. It was very difficult."

Estonia joins Australia, China, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Poland, as well as Russia, in this year's olympics, already postponed from last year due to the pandemic.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:31

Gallery: Tõnu Viik takes oath of office as Tallinn University rector

17:02

Hospitals to receive almost €25 million for infrastructure investments

16:36

Sildam: Jüri Ratas has two weeks to make decision on presidential elections

16:03

Gallery: A warm weekend at Tallinn Zoo

15:35

1247 helpline can be used to register for vaccinations

15:08

80 side effects reported after vaccination last week

14:37

Tõnu Kaljuste to be chief conductor of Philharmonic Chamber Choir

14:06

Orchestra upkeep cost EDF €1.4 million yearly

13:39

Three-week Spring Storm military exercise kicks off on Monday

13:12

Kaljulaid about running again: I would never say 'no' to my country

12:39

Record-breaking domestic cricket league kicks off

12:07

AK: EKRE is growing support in Ida-Viru County

11:31

Scientific council recommended government ease restrictions more carefully

11:03

Susannah Kaul wins silver medal at para swimming European championships

10:22

Ratings: Reform still on top, support for Center and EKRE stabilizes

10:18

Health Board: 153 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, one death

09:48

Statistics: Unemployment fell by 1,500 persons in first quarter

09:21

Estonian Defense Forces to lay off entire orchestra

08:49

Estonian men's rowers going to Tokyo Olympics

08:05

Registration for general vaccination to open Monday at 7 p.m.

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: