Estonian pool duo win world cup bronze

Sports
Denis Grabe, one of the Estonian pair who clinched bronze at the World Cup of Pool Friday. Source: ERR
Estonian pool duo Denis Grabe and Mark Mägi lost their World Cup of Pool semi-final encounter with eventual tournament winners Germany 9:7, in Milton Keynes, England, Friday but still clinched a bronze medal.

Grabe and Mägi, who had defeated both host nation Great Britain, and then, in the quarter finals, the Philippines, took an early 7:2 lead against Germany – who had beaten Denmark to book their spot in the semis – but stalled after that, and soon things were nearly equal at 7:6, while the German pair of Joshua Filler and Christoph Reintjes denied them any further games.

Kristjan Kuusik, representative of the sport's organization, said: "Both myself and most likely, the whole of the Estonian sporting family are extremely grateful to the representatives from Estonia for their moments, and emotions."

"A gold medal was not won, but a bronze was won, and not lost. With this result, Estonian pool has taken a great step forward, and it will be good to continue the development of this area."

Thirty-two pairs from round the world took part in the tournament, which saw Germany win overall over a Great Britain "C" team, who had substituted for a Canadian team whose travel issues had barred them from attending.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

