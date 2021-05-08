Kontaveit withdraws from Rome tournament

Kontaveit was last in action on court last Sunday in Madrid, where she was knocked out of the Mutua Madrid Open in round two, against Maria Sakkari, of Greece. Her round one encounter with Serbian player Nina Stojanovic had lasted nearly two hours.

The Estonian, ranked 29th in the world and who has recently acquired a new coach, returned to her home country after the tournament and had complained of a lack of energy.

Following check-ups, she has opted to pull out of the Rome tournament, which starts Monday, and will be replaced by Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain.

Kontaveit is expected to return to competition in time for the next grand slam tournament, the French Open, which starts at the end of the month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!