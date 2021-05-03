Tartu seeking visitors' ideas for 'Car-Free Avenue' 2021

Tartu's Car-Free Avenue. Source: Maanus Kullamaa
Tartu is asking people to submit their ideas for the program of events for Tartu's Car-Free Avenue (Autovabaduse puiestee) 2021.

Visitors can submit theiron the website www.tartu.ee/avp-ideekorje unitl May 15. Those who come up with ideas should be able to implement them.

"Car-free avenue" program manager Maris Peebo said that visitors will be able to see with an even larger water feature, a carousel and food and handiwork markets.

There will be art and picnic areas in the park, a skate park and a stage, where the Tartu 2024 team is inviting musicians and DJs. Those who wish, can also use the driverless bus traveling on Vabaduse puiestee.

"In addition to the versatile concert program, there are other means of entertainment as well. We welcome people to come play tennis, learn sign language, the elderly have their own dance nights and music friends can visit the wind instrument concerts on Sundays. There is also a four-week charity auction in cooperation with the Tartu Art House," Peebo added. 

This year Car Free Avenue will take place between July 9 to August 8 and more information about the event can be found on www.tartu.ee/et/autovabaduse-puiestee.

Editor: Helen Wright

