Scientific council chief: No major events in summer

Head of the government's scientific council Irja Lutsar said that while summer this year will not be canceled, hopes should not be too high for major events. Still, smaller concerts and events can take place, the virologist said.

"I am no weather forecaster, but I think the summer will come," Lutsar told Raadio 2 on Monday. "If you are asking from the perspective of this virus, then positive signs are that this virus is seasonal, we have seen that all over the world. Infections will certainly go down in the summer season," she noted and emphasized that it is currently impossible to forecast how much infection rates will go down.

"I would still want to hope that we can have some events in the summer," Lutsar expressed hope and added that the epidemiological situation in 2021 is much better than in 2020, albeit with a few more factors taken into account.

The scientific council chief confirmed that she understands performers who are currently announcing tours and performances as they are unable to do summer concerts in October. "There is that risk of the situation being very bad, then there is the danger that the event will be canceled. What I can say is that these major events, I fear they will not take place," she noted.

"Outdoors as well, where people are tightly gathered, there is still risk of the virus spreading. Such events will certainly not happen. But smaller concerts in well-ventilated rooms or outdoors can likely happen safely. Especially when we consider that we have likely vaccinated a significantly larger number of people in a month than we do today," Lutsar continued.

--

