Scientific council chief: No major events in summer

Culture
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Intsikurmu Festival in 2019. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
Culture

Head of the government's scientific council Irja Lutsar said that while summer this year will not be canceled, hopes should not be too high for major events. Still, smaller concerts and events can take place, the virologist said.

"I am no weather forecaster, but I think the summer will come," Lutsar told Raadio 2 on Monday. "If you are asking from the perspective of this virus, then positive signs are that this virus is seasonal, we have seen that all over the world. Infections will certainly go down in the summer season," she noted and emphasized that it is currently impossible to forecast how much infection rates will go down.

"I would still want to hope that we can have some events in the summer," Lutsar expressed hope and added that the epidemiological situation in 2021 is much better than in 2020, albeit with a few more factors taken into account.

The scientific council chief confirmed that she understands performers who are currently announcing tours and performances as they are unable to do summer concerts in October. "There is that risk of the situation being very bad, then there is the danger that the event will be canceled. What I can say is that these major events, I fear they will not take place," she noted.

"Outdoors as well, where people are tightly gathered, there is still risk of the virus spreading. Such events will certainly not happen. But smaller concerts in well-ventilated rooms or outdoors can likely happen safely. Especially when we consider that we have likely vaccinated a significantly larger number of people in a month than we do today," Lutsar continued.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

global estonians

spring recommendations

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

17:08

New EDF contingent begins service in Mali anti-insurgency operation

16:54

Over 12,000 people have downloaded a COVID-19 vaccination certificate

16:42

Robert Rooba signs one-year contract with KHL team Severstal

16:21

Tartu seeking visitors' ideas for 'Car-Free Avenue' 2021

15:41

Narva, Ivangorod cross border concert marks International Jazz Day

15:25

Committee sends four buildings to Riigikogu for cultural endowment

14:55

President invited on Bellingshausen Arctic trip

14:26

Center Party expects foreign affairs, interior ministers to join party

14:05

Scientific council chief: No major events in summer

13:44

Synlab offering paid covid testing using mouth rinsing liquid samples

13:09

Experts: Real estate market is heating up, no price drop expected

12:42

Aeroflot suspends Tallinn-Moscow flights

12:16

Scientific council draws up three infection risk scenarios

11:48

National handball team out of Euro qualifiers after big loss to Germany

11:20

500 more deaths recorded in 2020 than 2019

10:52

Kaljulaid visiting Poland to mark May 3 Constitution anniversary

10:34

Health Board: 179 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, four deaths

10:22

Tallinn drawing up tramline project to Lasnamäe mega hospital

09:56

Unemployment fund proposes extending wage compensation scheme

09:39

Over 50s can get vaccinated against covid-19 from Monday Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: