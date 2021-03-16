Tartu 2024 seeking summer volunteers

The Tartu 2024 foundation is seeking volunteers to help with European Capital of Culture 2024 events this summer. Non-Estonian speakers are welcome to apply.

The Tartu 2024 foundation's volunteer team are seeking volunteers in seven areas for the summer period between May and August 2021. Volunteers can apply to be hosts, information staff, volunteers at special events, backstage assistants, technical volunteers, environmental volunteers and photographers.

People from different backgrounds are welcome to apply: both people who are looking for new experiences and professionals who are ready to share their skills with others.

Jaan Ulst, the leader of Tartu 2024 volunteers, said: "The hosts take care of the comprehensive well-being of the visiting foreign guest. In this role, it is beneficial to know your home area in order to work as a guide. The information staff will help all visitors find solutions to various problems and they have to know the event programme inside out. Volunteers for special events take part in organising gala dinners and outstanding parties. Backstage assistants are responsible for the well-being of stage performers and the smooth running of the schedule. Technical volunteers are involved in construction and other technical issues. Environmental volunteers raise the guests' awareness of environmentally friendly practices. Photographers capture special moments."

Applications close on April 2 and more information can be found on the Tartu 2024 website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!