Setomaa. The Tartu 2024 cooperation agreement signing took place in 19 municipalities in South Estonia.
Representatives of the Tartu 2024 Foundation traveled around South Estonia this week to sign cooperation agreements with 19 districts for the forthcoming European Capital of Culture venture in 2024.

The bid, which was won by Tartu in 2019, is a collaboration between Tartu and the South Estonia region. The idea, founded by the European Commission, aims to highlight European culture.

In 2024, Tartu will be host to the capital of culture for the whole year.

"The European Capital of Culture brings attention to the region. This year there will be more events and cultural projects that people can take part in," Priit Mikk, Member of the Board of Tartu 2024 Foundation, told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Thursday evening.

The agreements signed by the Tartu 2024 Foundation and the regions laid out the principles for cooperation, marketing and funding events.

Editor: Helen Wright

