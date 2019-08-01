ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tartu submits bid book in candidacy for 2024 European Capital of Culture ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Kalle Paas, Triin Pikk, Merje Laimets and Kaspar Aug from the Tartu 2024 candidacy team holding the bid books presented to the international jury of European Capitals of Culture. The candidacy team also includes Erni Kask, Annela Laaneots and Berk Vaher.
Kalle Paas, Triin Pikk, Merje Laimets and Kaspar Aug from the Tartu 2024 candidacy team holding the bid books presented to the international jury of European Capitals of Culture. The candidacy team also includes Erni Kask, Annela Laaneots and Berk Vaher. Source: Tartu 2024
News

Tartu submitted its bid book to the final round of the 2024 European Capital of Culture selection on Wednesday, to be evaluated by an international panel of experts. The bid, titled "Arts of Survival," was created in cooperation with Tartu and 19 other Southern Estonian municipalities. It consists of an artistic concept, cultural, social and educational programs as well as action plans for implementing and marketing the planned Capital of Culture.

Berk Vaher, chief editor of the city's bid book, is convinced that Tartu is capable of providing Europe with a range of unique and surprising cultural experiences, according to a press release.

"'Arts of Survival' is a strong and passionate bid by Tartu residents themselves in which Southern Estonia and already committed international partners likewise play a substantial role," Vaher said.

According to the chief editor, the bid was developed with a focus on international audiences' interests and the city's guaranteed capacity to deliver.

"A more nature-friendly city and countryside culture, erudition and inventiveness, bridging generations, addressing mental health issues, highlighting local uniqueness, countercultural activism — these are the issues important to many diverse interest groups in Estonians," he said. "While their artistic interpretations are also needed and expected in Europe — today as well as in five years' time."

Triin Pikk, one of the supervisors of the bid's artistic program, emphasized that in addition to creatives and cultural managers, the hundred-page bid book also features contributions by universities, businesses, local governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

"The Tartu 2024 bid book has a few hundred authors, and we are immensely grateful for their time and energy spent during these two candidacy years," she said.

Tartu vision to span years

According to Pikk, the bid Tartu submitted to the jury details a program spanning the years 2020-2024 and beyond.

"2024, the title year, will be the culmination of activities that will have been in development for several years, as larger projects will begin sooner," she explained. "Take Tartu World University, for example, in which world-famous visionaries will be invited to our city districts, villages and even deep forests to solve local and global problems in cooperation with Southern Estonian communities."

In November 2017, it was announced that Estonia would be one of three countries to serve as European Capital of Culture in 2024. Tartu was the first Estonian city to publicly announce its candidacy to the title; that same year, Tartu City Council voted unanimously in favor of bidding for the 2024 title.

This April, the leaders of Tartu and 19 other Southern Estonian municipalities signed an agreement of goodwill and cooperation. The compilation and presentation of the pre-selection phase and final bid books has been led by the Tartu 2024 candidacy team working for Tartu City Government.

Final decision to be made Aug. 28

The 2024 European Capital of Culture will be chosen by an independent international jury who will assess the bids of Narva and Tartu, the final candidates for the 2024 title, visit the two cities on Aug. 26-28, and hear the presentations of both cities' bid books.

The jury will make its final decision on the afternoon of Aug. 28.

For more information on Tartu's bid for the title of 2024 European Capital of Culture, visit the bid's official homepage at tartu2024.ee, or follow the team on Facebook or Instagram.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tartueuropean capital of culture


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
10:02

Despite recent heat, July weather 1 degree cooler than average

09:22

Half of teachers at new Kohtla-Järve school hired from elsewhere in country

08:39

Hospital blood stocks low following recent traumas

31.07

Photos, video: French tanks show off firepower at Central Training Ground

31.07

Second building of University of Tartu Delta Centre reaches full height

31.07

Simson named among five candidates for Commissioner for Energy

31.07

Ratas: Calling Singing Revolution mass hysteria is inappropriate

31.07

North Estonia Medical Centre moving toward paperless intensive care

Opinion
16:41

Applying for, receiving Estonian passports, IDs abroad to be simplified

15:37

Eesti Post to continue providing universal postal service

14:35

State reform: 20 state authorities to be merged into six agencies

13:43

Vähi: Sillamäe port interested in refinery

12:02

Elron ticket prices increase on Thursday

Business
30.07

New shale oil refinery to be located in Sillamäe or Auvere

30.07

Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month

30.07

Eesti Energia second quarter revenue up 13.2 percent on year

30.07

June retail turnover up 3 percent on year

29.07

Estonia to submit same requests on aviation state aid rules to Commission

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:25

Tartu submits bid book in candidacy for 2024 European Capital of Culture

17:55

Minister: Excise duty reduction has increased alcohol sales to north

16:41

Applying for, receiving Estonian passports, IDs abroad to be simplified

15:37

Eesti Post to continue providing universal postal service

14:35

State reform: 20 state authorities to be merged into six agencies

13:43

Vähi: Sillamäe port interested in refinery

12:02

Elron ticket prices increase on Thursday

10:46

Ministry of Finance opens account for payments at LHV

10:02

Despite recent heat, July weather 1 degree cooler than average

09:22

Half of teachers at new Kohtla-Järve school hired from elsewhere in country

08:39

Hospital blood stocks low following recent traumas

31.07

Economist: Industrial sector growth prospects deteriorated

31.07

Photos, video: French tanks show off firepower at Central Training Ground

31.07

Second building of University of Tartu Delta Centre reaches full height

31.07

Simson named among five candidates for Commissioner for Energy

31.07

Ratas: Calling Singing Revolution mass hysteria is inappropriate

31.07

Latvia to lower excise duty rate on strong liquor Thursday

31.07

North Estonia Medical Centre moving toward paperless intensive care

31.07

Elering earns €22 million profit in first half of 2019

31.07

June industrial production down 4 percent on year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: