Pärnu, Tartu, Viljandi to jointly bid for European Capital of Culture 2024

Beach in Pärnu. The city is Estonia's
Beach in Pärnu. The city is Estonia's "summer capital" Source: Mailiis Ollino/Pärnu Postimees/Scanpix
The city council of Pärnu supported a proposal yesterday that Pärnu, in a joint bid with Tartu and Viljandi, should campaign to become the European Capital of Culture 2024.

"All three cities want to have an interesting, creative and environmentally aware living environment, they attach value to local culture and want to diversify it. By supporting one another and taking advantage of our different strengths, we can offer more and establish ties that will last beyond the Capital of Culture," Pärnu Deputy Mayor Marko Sorin said in a press release.

"In our discussions we found that Pärnu's assets are the sea, the colourful cultural life in the summer, its proximity to nature and its history of 11,000 years. Viljandi is an example of a small town that can make itself big, and nobody in Estonia can compete with the intellectuals of Tartu. The title of Capital of Culture doesn't mean single buildings or expensive concerts, but cooperation and promoting the cities so that people would move elsewhere than the capital and its immediate surroundings," Sorin added.

The first city to be the Capital of Culture in Estonia was Tallinn in 2011. A first choice will be made in October this year from among the places in Estonia that would like to bid. The final choice will be announced at the end of 2019. The cities of Narva and Kuressaare have also announced bids of their own.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

pärnutartuviljandieuropean capital of culture 2024


