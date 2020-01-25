City of Tartu and five counties sign cooperation agreement

The City of Tartu and five southern Estonian counties have signed a cooperation agreement to develop key areas such as tourism, public health and economic development in the European Capital of Culture framework.

The agreement was signed by the City of Tartu and Jõgeva, Polva, Tartu, Valga and Võru counties, spokespeople for the Tartu city government said.

Joint activities are planned in five areas: infrastructure; education and lifelong learning; economic development and labor market; public health and wellbeing; and culture and tourism.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas said the first steps towards meaningful cooperation have been taken in the framework of the European Capital of Culture project.

"One area of cooperation is better interconnections both within the country as well as towards Europe," the mayor said.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The manager of the Association of Municipalities of Tartu County, Sven Tobreluts, said the agreement expresses the belie the signatories can achieve more by working together than on their own.

A detailed plan of activities for 2020 will be set out as an annex to the cooperation agreement.

The Tartu City government said that as far as is known, this is the first time such an agreement has been signed in Estonia.

Tartu will host the European Capital of Culture in 2024.

--

