Mayors of Tallinn and Tartu sign cooperation agreement

Tartu 2024
Tartu 2024 Source: Kiur Kaasik
On Wednesday, Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) and Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) signed an agreement to facilitate cooperation between the campaigns of European Green Capital 2023 Tallinn and European Capital of Culture 2024 Tartu for mutual advantage.

"Tallinn and Tartu will both have a responsible role in the coming years in carrying out the title of a European thematic capital. Putting our backs together, we will be able to better achieve the goals of both the Green Capital and the Capital of Culture. Tallinn wishes to collaborate with Tartu in the development of the green city principles, as well as in the activities included in the Green Capital program," Kõlvart said.

As Tallinn bore the title of the European Capital of Culture in 2011, the city is now committed to be a dignified partner for Tartu as the cultural capital of Europe. "We understand our role as the gateway to Estonia, since the journey of foreign visitors to Tartu mostly starts from Tallinn," Kõlvart said.

Klaas said good cooperation between Tallinn and Tartu helps to implement central goals for both cities. "I am glad that in teamwork with the city of Tallinn, we can make Tartu and southern Estonia more visible in the strategic hubs of the country. In addition, we plan cooperation on environmental issues because sustainability and green values ​​are very important for the city of Tartu," The Tartu mayor said.

"In two years, the European Capital of Culture 2024 Tartu will be Estonia's main attraction and Europe's largest cultural event. The city of Tallinn, as the representative gateway to the Estonian country, will be a symbolic starting point for Tartu and Southern Estonia until the end of the title year. By 2023, the Tallinn city border will be prominently marked on the road to Tartu," said Tartu 2024 Foundation director Kuldar Leis.

According to the cooperation agreement, Tartu will place landmarks of the Capital of Culture 2024 campaign in Tallinn, and Tallinn will in turn place the landmarks of the European Green Capital 2023 campaign in Tartu.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

