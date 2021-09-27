European Commission green-lights Estonia's billion-euro recovery plan

News
Wind farm in Paldiski.
Wind farm in Paldiski. Source: Enefit Green
News

The European Commission gave its approval Sunday evening to Estonia's one-billion-euro domestic recovery plan, finance minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) says. The funding is to be spent on digital and environmental projects in-line with the European Union's green transition plans.

Pentus-Rosimannus told ERR Monday morning that: "The latest news is that last night we got approval to go ahead with Estonian recovery plan. Of this one billion euros, more than €200 million will go directly to business development in various districts and regions."

The aid will help companies modernize systems and implement the green turn, she went on, while €200 million is also earmarked towards the digital revolution.

Support is also allocated to the proposed Tallinn ferry harbor tramline extension, while the Ülemiste public transport center, also in the capital, is set to get €30 million, though renewed confirmation from Brussels on this spend may be on its way, Pentus-Rosimannus went on.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:50

Tõnis Saarts: Elections without the 'Russian card'?

13:24

Infection numbers growing in Harju County, hospital network is worried

13:24

80 percent of adults in Saku municipality vaccinated

13:20

Health Board: 195 covid patients, 390 new cases, two deaths

12:36

Central bank: Mortgage interest rates in Estonia at all-time low in August

12:06

Taltech rector: We want to be seriously green

12:05

ERR's approach to local elections campaign coverage

11:11

Rail Baltica project deadline in Estonia put back to end of decade

10:47

Tallinn harbor tram link to start operations at end of 2023 at the earliest

10:39

Italian Eurofighters involved in ground coordination exercise this week

10:10

Minister: Budget deficit not solely the result of coronavirus crisis

10:05

AK: Schools struggling with heavy coronavirus testing workloads

09:26

Kaia Kanepi also victorious after winning Fort Worth ITF tournament

08:48

European Commission green-lights Estonia's billion-euro recovery plan

08:33

Kontaveit races to straight sets WTA Ostrava tournament victory

26.09

Samost and Sildam: New budget aimed at parliamentary elections

26.09

'Olukorrast riigis': Ratings do not reflect local elections results

26.09

Psychologist: Pressure needs to be put on the unvaccinated

26.09

Vips out in Sochi

26.09

ERR and telecoms no closer to agreement on television broadcasting fees

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

25.09

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from September 27

26.09

Psychologist: Pressure needs to be put on the unvaccinated

25.09

Feeding birds can result in a fine of up to €9,600

26.09

182 people hospitalized with coronavirus

08:48

European Commission green-lights Estonia's billion-euro recovery plan

11:11

Rail Baltica project deadline in Estonia put back to end of decade

25.09

Covid restrictions to change for minors from September 27

25.09

Rail Baltic planning to build one tunnel instead of five at Ülemiste

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: