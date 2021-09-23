Vikerraadio marks European Day of Languages with quiz

To mark European Day of Languages, ERR radio station Vikerraadio is holding a language identification competition this week. The winner will receive a €500 gift card.

The quiz is organized in conjunction with the European Commission Representation in Estonia and the Tallinn European School (TES).

TES pupils will read a section from Antoine de Saint-Exupery's famous book "The Little Prince" in 14 European languages. You can listen and guess the correct language.

It quiz starts on Vikerraadio's website at 7 a.m. on September 24 and answers can be submitted until 7 p.m. on September 25. It can be played either individually or in a group and in Estonian or English.

Children from Tallinn European School will read "The Little Prince" in 14 languages. Source: Siiri Lubaso/ERR

All EU official languages can be seen and heard on the EU website

The winners will be announced on September 26 in the morning radio program "Vikerhommik".

For more information contact Laura Raudnagel at laura.raudnagel@err.ee

--

Editor: Helen Wright

