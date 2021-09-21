Gallery: Connecting Europe Express departs Tallinn for Latvia, Lithuania

The Connecting Europe Express, an EU initiative to promote train travel, departed Tallinn for Latvia and Lithuania on Tuesday as part of a tour for the European Year of Rail.

The train left Tallinn's Baltic Station and arrived in Tartu at 11 a.m. where it will continue onto Valga. It will arrive in Vilnius within the next 12 hours.

The express train will travel through 26 countries after starting its journey in Lisbon at the start of the month. It aims to raise awareness of the benefits and environmental friendliness of rail transport.

Henrik Hololei, head of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport, Taavi Aas, minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure, and the Latvian and Lithuanian Ministers of Transport gathered to watch the train leave.

Hololei, referencing Rail Baltic, said: "Today proves the need for a good and fast connection between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, for which the countries are working together."

--

