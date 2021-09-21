Cash transactions may be limited to €10,000 in future

News
Money.
Money. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Financial transfers may be capped at €10,000 in the future after the Ministry of the Interior voiced its support for a European Commission anti-money laundering initiative. The Bank of Estonia has hesitations.

If a person goes to a store, makes an expensive purchase and hands over €10,000 in cash, the cashier needs to identify the client in case of money laundering.

However. according to adviser to the Ministry of the Interior Mati Ombler this regulation is of little use to counter money laundering and suspicious activities are rarely reported.

Due to this, the ministry has said it supports the European Commissions' plan to ban cash purchases of over €10,000 in the future between companies.

Advisor of the Ministry of Finance Sören Meius said that transactions between private people will not be affected by the restriction.

He said that two-thirds of the European Union already limit cash transactions. For example, the limit in Belgium is €3,000 and in Greece €1,500.

The commission believes people who do not stick to the limit support terrorism and want to launder money.

"Various studies in recent years have estimated that at least 2 percent of the world's GDP is laundered by money laundering schemes. This is still a very significant form of crime that can be prevented by various measures. And one of them is to limit this cash flow," Ombler said.

However, the Bank of Estonia is cautious about the plan.

Head of the Cash and Infrastructure Department of the Bank of Estonia Rait Roosve said the percentage of transactions made with cash has decreased in recent years but 10 percent of people still prefer it to cards.

However, more cash is circling in the economy. Roosve said the previous economic crisis was one reason as some people prefer to save cash and it is important for business continuity.

This is why the bank recommends the limit be carefully analyzed. "This limit should really be anti-money laundering, but it should in no way interfere with people's daily payment habits and daily payment environment," Roosve said.

In which sector can cash payments of more than €10,000 still be used has not been studied. Based on data from other countries, Roosve said jewelry, art and design.

"But I am convinced that this is not really a big and fundamental problem in Estonia," he admitted.

Member of the board of real estate company Pindi Kinnisvara Peep Sooman said the days when property was paid for with cash are long gone: "More and more people have started asking about the origin of cash and the parties of the transaction realized that it also involves legal risks a decade ago."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

European Day of Languages

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:59

Finance minister proposes postponement of excise duty rise

15:56

Tartu mayor: Regular train must be established between Tartu, Riga

15:26

Jõhvi coding school planning to increase student places in second year

15:00

Former education minister: Of course, parliamentary immunity must be waved

14:25

SDE want to limit e-scooters on sidewalk to 10 km/h

14:01

Real estate agency: IT sector's success impacting Estonian property market

13:32

President-elect: Polarization is sign of our times

12:58

Kaljulaid to participate in UN General Assembly

12:20

IKEA on track to open first Estonian store next autumn

11:55

Gallery: Connecting Europe Express departs Tallinn for Latvia, Lithuania

11:26

Academic Jaak Aaviksoo expressed support for nuclear energy

10:53

Health Board: Five deaths, 463 covid new cases, 180 hospitalized patients

10:32

Cash transactions may be limited to €10,000 in future

09:55

Tallinn mulls plans for new city council building on bus parking lot

09:26

Tartu seeking government funding for Sõpruse Bridge restoration

08:49

Narva River smugglers may move underwater to avoid detection

08:19

Opposition calling on government to help ease electricity prices

20.09

Tallinn election promises: Free kindergarten places and new tramlines

20.09

Office buildings to be developed near Tartu train station

20.09

ERR ratings special: EKRE and Isamaa competitors putting in weak showing

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

19.09

Report: Estonia only EU country without car tax

20.09

Nordica: opening direct lines from Tallinn unreasonable

20.09

Tallinn election promises: Free kindergarten places and new tramlines

19.09

Finnish sailboat stranded in Tallinn anchorage

18.09

Research group starts expedition to Estonia ferry wreck

10:53

Health Board: Five deaths, 463 covid new cases, 180 hospitalized patients

18.09

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from September 20

20.09

Karl Jakob Hein signs new contract with Arsenal

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: