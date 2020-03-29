Tartu searching for leader for Capital of Culture 2024 team

The Tartu 2024 Foundation is looking for a board member to implement the activities of the European Capital of Culture in Tartu and Southern Estonia.

The head of the foundation stands for both the day-to-day work and the strategic management of the organization, following the lines of action presented in the application for Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture.

Candidates should apply by April 6. A member of the Governing Board shall be appointed for five years.

Urmas Klaas, Mayor of Tartu, said the work for the European Capital of Culture supports the long-term goals of Tartu and Southern Estonia and contributes to the impending recovery of cultural and economic life.

"The Tartu 2024 concept 'The Arts of Survival', or the growth of the viability of Southern Estonia and Tartu through culture and tourism, has become more relevant than ever because of the global crisis," Klaas said.

"The new member of the Tartu 2024 team will play an important role in ensuring that the private, public and third sectors, both in Southern Estonia and across the country, different sectors and communities are involved in joint activities in the coming years to maximize the benefits for the whole Estonia."

He added the work of a board member is challenging, but he is supported by an efficient team that has already proved itself by winning the title.

Candidates are invited to submit their CVs by April 6 to elis.luite@tripod.ee .

More information about the competition and application can be found at http://tripod.ee/toopakkumised.

More info: https://tartu2024.ee

