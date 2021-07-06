Tallinn selected as European Green Capital 2023 finalist

Tallinn has been shortlisted as one of four finalists for the EU's European Green Capital 2023 award. The city was also shortlisted last year but failed to win the title.

Tallinn has been shortlisted alongside Helsingborg (Sweden), Krakow (Poland) and Sofia (Bulgaria). This is the third time Tallinn has been selected as a finalist after previously making the top four for the years 2019 and 2022.

Ljubljana, Slovenia is the only capital from the group of countries that joined the EU in 2004, or after, to have won the title. The majority of finalists have been from Germany, France and the Netherlands.

After losing the bid last year, Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said Tallinn would not give up on winning the title.

While Tallinn has been shortlisted several times, campaigners in Estonia argue the capital city is too congested and places too high an emphasis on traveling by car.

The cities will now enter the final stage of the competition: convincing an international jury in September of their serious commitment to sustainable urban development, their capacity to act as a role model to other cities, and their strategy for communicating and engaging with their citizens.

And the 4 finalists for the title of European Green Capital #EUGreenCapital 2023 are...



Helsingborg @hbgstad

Krakow @krakow_pl

Sofia

Tallinn @tallinnofficial



Also announced: 6 finalists for the #EUGreenLeaf 2022 from !https://t.co/glT8BXKdg9 pic.twitter.com/I0ikDy8Dqm — EU Environment (@EU_ENV) July 6, 2021

The winners for the title will be revealed at the official Awards Ceremony taking place on 9 September in Lahti, the European Green Capital of this year.

The winner will receive a prize of €600,000 which should be used as a contribution towards implementing the initiatives and measures presented to the jury.

The award was launched in 2008 with the objective of pushing cities to be greener, healthier as well as more sustainable places to live.

To date, 13 cities have been awarded the title of European Green Capital: Stockholm, Sweden, won the inaugural title, followed by Hamburg, Germany (2011); Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain (2012); Nantes, France (2013); Copenhagen, Denmark (2014); Bristol, UK (2015); Ljubljana, Slovenia (2016); Essen, Germany (2017); Nijmegen, The Netherlands (2018); Oslo, Norway (2019); Lisbon, Portugal (2020) and Lahti, Finland (2021). Grenoble won the title for 2022.

European Green Capital 2023 finalists. Source: European Commission.

