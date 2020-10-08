Tallinn's European Green Capital 2022 bid unsuccessful, Grenoble wins title

The European Commission on Thursday evening announced the selection of the French city Grenoble as the European Green Capital 2022. Tallinn was one of four finalists for the title.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) wished Grenoble every luck and every strength for the title of European Green Capital.

"You have very interesting plans, we are following the execution of your program and ideas with great sympathy. Many thanks also to fellow finalists and the jury," Kõlvart said.

The mayor added that Tallinn has gained a lot from participating in the contest and reaching the finals.

"Already the fact that Tallinn was chosen for the finals in spring gave us a big impetus to give the city's green turnaround greater meaning, make the city's organization greener, and come up with several new initiatives. Tallinn will continue on the green course to implement many of the initiatives planned in the Green Capital endeavor despite us not getting the title yet," he said.

Tallinn's European Green Capital 2022 bid team at the presentation on October 8. Source: Tallinn City Government.

"Tallinn will not give up the aspiration to become Green Capital," Kolvart said, expressing gratitude also to his team, who have thought only "green thoughts" in the past several months and have done a very good job.

A total of 18 cities applied for the title of European Green Capital 2022. Dijon, Grenoble and Turin made it to the finals alongside Tallinn.

The purpose of the European Green Capital initiative, which originates from Tallinn, is to improve the living environments of European cities and to acknowledge the cities' efforts in improving the environment and the quality of life.

The European Commission will give the title to the city that has improved the city environment and is planning to change it as a whole through different activities.

Tallinn's European Green Capital logo. Source: Tallinn City Government.

