Tallinn applies to become EU Green Capital 2023

Cyclist by Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Tallinn has applied to become the European Union's Green Capital in 2023. The city was a contender in the finals last year but was ultimately unsuccessful.

This year 16 cities from 12 countries applied to become the Green Capital.  

Alongside Tallinn, the cities are Helsingborg (Finland), Dublin (Ireland), Logrono (Spain), Cagliari (Italy), Zagreb (Croatia), Belgrade (Serbia), Skopje (North Macedonia), Sofia (Bulgaria), Košice (Slovakia), Izmir and Gaziantep (both in Turkey. Four cities in Poland are also competing for the title: Gdansk, Warsaw, Krakow and Rzeszow.  

The finalists will be announced in April.

16 cities from 12 countries applied for the #EUGreenCapital 2023 Award. ✅ Which city will win this competition in your...

Posted by Official European Green Capital Award on Monday, 22 March 2021

Tallinn was a finalist for 2022 alongside Dijon, Grenoble, Tallinn and Turin. Grenoble was the winning bid. Tallinn was also a finalist in 2019.

The European Commission's European Green Capital Award recognizes and rewards local efforts to improve the environment, and thereby the economy and the quality of life in cities.

The title is given each year to a city, which is leading the way in environmentally friendly urban living.  The award encourages cities to commit to ambitious goals for further environmental improvement.  

The previous winners have been: Stockholm, Hamburg, Vitoria-Gastiez, Nantes, Copenhagen, Bristol, Llujbjana, Essen, Nijmegen, Oslo, Lisbon, Lahti and Grenoble.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

