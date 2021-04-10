Tallinn to join European Green City Accord

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

The city council of Tallinn on Thursday approved the accession of the city to the Green City Accord, a movement of European mayors committed to making cities cleaner and healthier, and authorized Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart to sign the declaration of accession.

Chairman of the Council Tiit Terik said that for Tallinn, which is running for the title of Green Capital of Europe 2023, matters of the environment are important.

"Tallinn has already earlier joined the mayors' climate and energy pact 2030, which aims to make cities carbon neutral by 2050. Joining the European Green City Accord is a logical step towards these goals. A cleaner living environment is in the interest of all residents of the city," Terik said.

Based on the accord, the city of Tallinn commits to set environmental goals in five areas that have to be achieved by 2030. These are achieving a significant improvement in air quality by moving closer to respecting the WHO's air quality guidelines and ending exceedances of EU air quality standards as soon as possible; making significant progress in improving the quality of water bodies and the efficiency of water use; making considerable progress in conserving and enhancing urban biodiversity; advancing towards the circular economy by securing a significant improvement in the management of household municipal waste, an important reduction in waste generation and landfilling, and a substantial increase in re-use, repair and recycling; as well as significantly reducing noise pollution in cities.

As part of the effort, Tallinn will contribute to shaping the EU environmental policy through becoming part of a community of like-minded cities driving the transition towards a clean and healthy Europe, have the opportunity to participate in networking events and benefit from capacity-building opportunities, as well as share its good practices and learn about the practices of other cities. 

Twenty-one cities of Europe had joined the accord by March 3.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:01

Tartu begins collecting participative budget 2022 ideas

15:08

Port of Tallinn launches competition to name new bridge

14:11

Mihkelson: Phone call between Estonia, Russia marks clear step forward

14:05

Spanish FM visits Estonia marking diplomatic relations centenary

13:02

Tallinn to join European Green City Accord

12:03

Estonian house and rent prices more than doubled since 2010

11:05

Court hands shock imprisonment to customs official for bribe-taking

10:55

Health Board: 639 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

10:03

Estonian president, ministers send condolences after death of Prince Philip

09:05

Estonia, Russia discuss Ukraine, regional cooperation, border ratification

08:01

Police to disperse protesters at Toompea Updated

08:01

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia: April 12-18

09.04

Coronavirus level in wastewater remains high but shows signs of decline

09.04

Estonian films postpone premiers until summer

09.04

Employees and students dismayed at Centre for Arts closure

09.04

PPA: Private parties are a cause for concern

09.04

International project 'Urban Eco Islands' successfully completed in Aegna

09.04

Record number of Covid-19 vaccines administered on Thursday

09.04

Hospital occupancy rate falls to 60 percent

09.04

Rapla defeats reigning champion Ventspils in Estonian-Latvian league

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: