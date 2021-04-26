Survey: People of Tallinn would like to see Kõlvart continue as mayor

A survey conducted by Turu-uuringute on behalf of daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL – link in Estonian) shows that the residents of Tallinn would like to see Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) continues as Mayor of Tallinn.

47 percent of survey respondents would like to see Kõlvart as the mayor for another four years, Social Democratic Party (SDE) MP Raimond Kaljulaid came in at second with 11 percent, followed by Reform MP Kristen Michal at 7 percent. Züleyxa Izmailova, head of the Estonian Greens, received 2 percent of the respondents' support.

Survey results show that Kõlvart's strong general support comes from his popularity among Tallinn residents of other nationalities, the daily wrote. Kõlvart's popularity among Estonians is two times lower than among Tallinn's non-Estonians but he is still the most popular choice for Estonian respondents as well.

The scope of preferences differs more when looked at it regionally. Kõlvart has massive support in Lasnamäe, where Center Party has always dominated during elections. Kõlvart can also take pride in leading in most other Tallinn districts, such as Haabersti, Kesklinn, Põhja-Tallinn, Mustamäe and Nõmme.

But in two districts - Pirita and Kristiine - the current mayor is pushed to third place. Kristen Michal is the most popular candidate for both districts at 26 and 28 percent support, respectively. SDE candidate Raimond Kaljulaid received 23 and 20 percent, respectively.

