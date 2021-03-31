Coronavirus vaccination centers set up in Tallinn and Tartu

Tallinn's Sõle Sports Center and Tondiraba Ice Rink and Tartu's A Le Coq sports center have been turned into centers for mass vaccination.

ERR's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Tuesday reported from Tartu where work has already finnished at the A Le Coq sports center. It is planned to vaccinate 1,200 to 1,500 people each day in the sports hall compared to the current 600 at Tartu University Hospital.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) told AK converting the hall has cost approximately €50,000 but will be worth the money. It will be staffed by 50 employees as well as guides and volunteers. The A Le Coq sports center is likely to remain closed until the end of the summer.

Exactly when the center will be opened depends on the supply of the vaccine.

"It still has to come in at least tens of thousands of doses, because opening this center is an extremely big undertaking both financially and in terms of manpower. It doesn't make sense to open it for one or two days, only for several weeks until the population is vaccinated," said Tartu University Hospital's chief of medicine Andres Kotsar.

Tallinn vaccination centers set up in Sõle Sports Center and Tondiraba Ice Rink

While Sõle Sports Center and Tondiraba Ice Rink will be opened this weekend as vaccination centers for the over 65s, Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said the city plans to open a total of six centers later this year.

He said the city will provide the necessary support services in vaccination centers and cover the related expenses.

"For instance, we will create a call center for registration for vaccination, and we will offer the city premises, equipment and computer network to the health care providers conducting the vaccination. At the vaccination centers, security is ensured by the municipal police, and in addition, city organisation employees participate in the vaccination centers as support staff. Meanwhile, we are making the schedules of bus lines leading to vaccination centers more frequent on public holidays and weekends, and articulated buses are used to increase capacity, so that people can arrive comfortably and safely," Kõlvart said.

"From our part, we will do everything possible to ensure that the doses of vaccine intended for the people of Tallinn reach them as quickly and smoothly as possible. The goal is that we can all enjoy the summer without any major restrictions."

At Sõle Sports Center, people will be vaccinated by Confido Medical Center on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., a total of 3,900 people have the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Medicum will vaccinate at Tondiraba Ice Rink on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 3,200 people are expected to be vaccinated. The Estonian Health Insurance Fund has allocated AstraZeneca vaccine to both clinics.

Sõle Sports Center is located at Sõle 40a, where bus lines 33, 40, 66 and 72 stop. Tondiraba Ice Rink is located at Varraku 14, next to which is the Virbi bus station for bus lines 19, 44, 51 and 65.

Vaccination can only be received by prior registration.

Easter weekend mass vaccinations

Mass vaccinations are due to take place across the country this weekend after 45,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive today. As of Tuesday evening, it was not known how it would be distributed.

People born in 1956 and before and people in risk groups born in 1961 and before can be vaccinated. Vaccination appointments can be made via the patient portal digilugu or by contacting a family doctor.

Vaccinations will take place at the following hospitals: Läänemaa Hospital, Hiiumaa Hospital, Ida-Viru Central Hospital, Jõgeva Hospital, Järva County Hospital, Rakvere Hospital, Põlva Hospital, Pärnu Hospital, Rapla County Hospital, Kuressaare Hospital, the North Estonian Medical Center, Tallinn Children's Hospital, Tallinn Children's Hospital and Viljandi Hospital.

Of the private health care institutions, Medicum vaccinates in Tallinn, Loksa and Maardu, Tervisekeskus Corrigo and S Silmarõõm OÜ in Ida-Viru County, Confido in Lääne-Viru County and Tallinn, Qvalitas in Tallinn and Tartu and Medita Baltics in Tartu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!