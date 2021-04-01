ERR News Easter schedule

ERR News is closed on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday (April 2-4) and there will be a reduced news service on these days.

Daily coronavirus figures and any new restrictions, should they be announced, will be reported during this time.

Normal news service will resume Monday, April 5.

The government has urged people to spend the holidays, including the school break, within the close family circle and not to travel.

Churches are closed for public worship, as are other religious buildings, though many will be showing Easter services remotely online.

Readers are reminded that the current coronavirus restrictions continue to apply through to April 25.

The ERR News team would like to wish all our readers a happy Easter break.

