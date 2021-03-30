Kersna: Spring school holidays should be spent with family

School holidays should be spent at home with family to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) said on Tuesday.

"We know that school holidays have usually caused a slight wave of infection - previous school holidays have shown this. That's why I really urge all families to have this year's spring school break with their families, enjoying the spring outdoors," she said.

Asked whether the ministry has also considered extending the school year or starting school earlier after the summer break, Kersna said she is not in favor of this.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!