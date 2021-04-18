Education minister: School break should be spent in Estonia

People outdoors. Source: ERR
Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna urges people to spend spring school holiday in Estonia.

Kersna said that the coronavirus case rate has shot up after school holidays in the past.

"That is why I urge people to pay extra attention to their own safety and that of loved ones. I also urge people to spend the school break in Estonia to make sure new cases of the virus and its new strains are not brought back from abroad. Spring is now in full swing that provides a good opportunity to go outside and enjoy outdoor activities," she added.

Kersna also said that people should avoid getting together in large groups, maintain social distance and spend time outdoors. Masks still need to be worn in public places.

Education minister: School break should be spent in Estonia

