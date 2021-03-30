Scientific council recommends opening schools in some regions

Classroom. Photo is illustrative Source: Postimees/Scanpix
The scientific council - the government's coronavirus advisory body - has recommended the coalition consider opening schools earlier in areas where COVID-19 infection numbers are lower, the body's chief, Professor Irja Lutsar, said.

The council was of the opinion that especially in the case of schools, a regional approach is one option in moving forward. I agree that in the areas where the infection rate is lower and which are well-protected areas like islands and smaller schools in South Estonia where the infection rate is also lower, a regional approach is definitely an option," Lutsar said. "It is not reasonable to keep all Estonian schoolchildren on distance learning," she added.

Lutsar noted that enabling students to indeed return to contact learning is the council's top priority.

"However, we have to get all indicators moving downwards," Lutsar added, and reminded the public that the restrictions were primarily established to decrease the workload facing hospitals.

"If the number of hospitalizations, infections and deaths starts to decrease, if a proper downward trend is achieved there and the table of indicators shows that we are out of the dark-red zone," she said.

At the end of last year, when infection with the coronavirus was higher in Tallinn, Harju and Ida-Viru counties than in the rest of the country, in these regions schools were transferred to distance learning earlier, while in other regions children could go to school longer. However, restrictions earlier on this year instigated after a change in government standardized the regime facing schools nationwide; COVID-19 rates in other areas of the country had also started rising by then.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

