Health Board: 1,009 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

1,009 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 5,189 tests taken - a rate of 19.4 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Six deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 681 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 537 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 91 new cases in Ida-Viru County and 42 in Tartu County. 35 new cases were diagnosed in Lääne-Viru County, 26 in Rapla County and 18 in Viljandi County. 13 new cases each went to Lääne and Pärnu counties, 11 cases each were found in Jõgeva and Saare counties. Five cases were discovered in Võru County, four each in Põlva and Valga counties. Two cases were diagnosed among people registered to live in Hiiu County.

There was no information in the population registry for 40 of the cases diagnosed.

In total, 198,905 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 62,184 of them having already received their second dose. 536 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

699 people receiving treatment in hospital, 72 in intensive care

As of Wednesday morning, 699 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 48 under assisted breathing. There are 72 patients in intensive care.

A total of 5,189 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 1,009 returning positive and 4,180 negative – a positive rate of 19.4 percent.

There have been 1,143,954 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 106,424 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

81,859 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 24,516 (29.9 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 57,343 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were six deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 902 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 1,286.33 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

