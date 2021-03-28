Major vaccination campaign kicks off in northeast Estonia

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Coronavirus vaccination. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

A major immunization drive is taking place in cities in the northeast, with people 70 and over expected to come in for a vaccination shot in Narva, Narva-Jõesuu and Sillamäe. The campaign was off to a successful start in Narva on Saturday when over 200 people showed up to receive the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

Of the 800 doses that arrived in Narva Hospital, half have been booked and interest is growing. While last week saw around 70 elderly people show up for the AstraZeneca vaccine, the number of prospective vaccinees is many times that now.

"Our phone lines were overwhelmed and we had to open two additional lines to register people. People even called doctors' offices. We registered everyone who called. I'm optimistic that we will administer all 800 doses by April 1," said infection control nurse Antastassia Gorškova.

Even Russian citizens who wanted the Sputnik V vaccine but decided in favor of Moderna because of the difficulty of crossing the border have registered for vaccination.

Everything was normal. There are no problems. I didn't even feel it. A mosquito bite is more painful than the shot. Once the effect of Moderna wears off, I can get vaccinated with Sputnik, it is no problem," Narva resident Leonid said.

Ida-Viru County has vaccinated 7.5 percent of its population for the lowest immunization rate among Estonian counties. Narva Mayor Katri Raik, who was vaccinated using AstraZeneca's vaccine as the local government head, hopes attitudes can always be changed through example and persuasion.

"Considering the general mentality in Narva, if your grandmothers goes in to get the shot and if the neighbor goes, the children will follow. I believe in this kind of people's radio and spreading the word," Raik said.

The Narva Hospital will administer as many doses of the Moderna vaccine possible on Saturday and Sunday and as many as it has left next week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:14

Digital giants robbing media houses of advertising revenue

08:54

Air pollution spikes during dry weather in spring

08:31

People taken to the cleaners over the phone and on dating websites

08:04

Major vaccination campaign kicks off in northeast Estonia

27.03

'Rahva teenrid' focused on illness and problems in education

27.03

Pfizer/BioNTech most commonly used vaccine in Estonia

27.03

Clocks spring forward on Sunday morning

27.03

Mayor: No sense in nursing illusion of kids returning to school this spring

27.03

Telia analysis: People moving from cities to countryside

27.03

Court rejects Nordica's back pay appeal for Estonian Air employees

27.03

Health Board: 1,151 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, 13 deaths

27.03

DIY store Depo appealing closures in court

27.03

Wastewater study shows Estonia's virus spread is slowing down

26.03

March Deportation. Arduous Journey to Siberia

26.03

Study: Barriers emerging in cross-border use of digital services

26.03

Share of foreign labor on SME labor market decreased significantly in 2020

26.03

Liina Kersna: How to achieve virus-free schools?

26.03

Tartu researchers tackle inequalities related to cervical cancer screening

26.03

Jaak Valge: Of freedom of speech and efforts to cancel history

26.03

Estonia's basic digital state infrastructure, services to be centralized

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: