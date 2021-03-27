Pfizer/BioNTech most commonly used vaccine in Estonia

The majority of people to receive a dose of coronavirus vaccine in Estonia have been administered the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which has been delivered in the highest quantities.

As of Friday morning, almost 14 percent of the population had received at least one dose and almost 60 percent of people vaccinated have received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

A total of 159,120 Pfizer/BioNTech doses have been delivered to Estonia since December 27. This is followed by 86,400 AstraZeneca doses and 18,000 Moderna. The total number is 263,520.

148,936 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have been administered, followed by 84,011 AstraZeneca vaccines and 12,658 of the Moderna vaccine.

As of Saturday morning, Hiiu County has the highest rate of vaccine coverage at 24.68 percent followed Saare County with 29.09 percent.

Harju and Ida-Viru counties have the lowest, 13.15 percent and 7.54 percent respectively.

The majority of vaccines - 123,793 - have been administered to people aged between 18 and 69, which includes risk groups and frontline workers such as educators, data from the Health Board shows. People over 70 have received 67,750 vaccines.

40.4 percent of people over the age of 80 have received a vaccine and 30 percent of people in the 70-74 and 75-79 age categories.

More women than men have been vaccinated. This is likely to be because more women work as educators and healthcare workers and women have a longer life expectancy, meaning they are over-represented in old age risk groups.

As of Saturday morning, 191,723 people have been vaccinated and 252,278 doses (first and second) have been administered in total.

Doctors have administered 55 percent of vaccinations, hospitals 30 percent and 13 percent by special care providers.

There have been 494 side effects reported, the vast majority have been mild.

--

