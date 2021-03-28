Day brings 892 COVID-19 cases

Estonia analyzed a total of 4,400 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past 24 hours, with 892 or 20.3 percent coming back positive.

Data from the population register suggests Harju County saw the most new positives at 561 cases of which 431 in the capital Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County registered 76, Lääne-Viru County 67, Tartu County 55, Pärnu County 33 new cases. Jõgeva County got 17, Viljandi County 15, Võru County 14, Põlva County 13 and Rapla County ten cases. Saaremaa registered four, Valga County three, Lääne County two and Järva County a single patient. Twenty-one people diagnosed did not have a permanent address in Estonia.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 1,417, with initial positives making up 19.6 percent of all tests.

Most new cases were diagnosed among people in their thirties, while the case rate remains high for people up to the age of 64.

Hospitals opened 68 new COVID-19 treatment cases. Hospitals are treating 700 patients 69 of whom are in the ICU and 49 on respiratory support. The number of people who need to be hospitalized grew by 35 in the last day.

Eight people died in the last 24 hours, with total COVID-19 casualties now at 868.

Estonia vaccinated 2,405 people in the last 24 hours. In all, 193,870 people (14.6 percent of the population) have been vaccinated, with 60,813 people (4.6 percent of the population) given both doses.

