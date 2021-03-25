Mass vaccinations to take place in Ida-Viru County for over 70s

Vaccine. Source: DoroT Schenk / Pixabay
Approximately 2,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to residents aged 70 and above in the northeastern cities of Narva, Sillamäe and Narva-Jõesuu this coming weekend.

Eligible residents can register for the vaccination themselves either by telephone or via the digital reception. 

The vaccines will be administered at Narva Hospital and at Narva Family Health Center in Narva, at the Kajaka medical center in Sillamäe and at the Corrigo health center in Narva-Jõesuu. 

Maivi Parv, board member of the Estonian Health Insurance Fund, said in Ida-Viru County the infection rate has been very high for a long time, since Christmas, and vaccination is the best way for protecting elderly residents against COVID-19.

"It's important to know that it is possible for people to reserve a vaccination time by different means," Parv said.

First, it is possible to reserve a time via the digital reception at digilugu.ee, second, by making a call to the phone numbers provided, whereas also family doctors based in the region will be making calls to residents.

Narva Hospital is planning to vaccinate up to 800 people over the weekend, the Narva Family Health Center 400 people, the Kajaka center in Sillamäe 100 people, and Corrigo in conjunction with family doctors in Sillamäe 400 people.

People can get their second dose at the same health care provider who administered the first dose, spokespeople for the Health Insurance Fund said.

According to family doctor patient lists, patients aged 70 and above number approximately 6,200 in Narva, 250 in Narva-Joesuu and 1,600 in Sillamae.

Last weekend, people over 70 were offered the vaccine in Läsnamäe, Loksa and Maardu in Tallinn and Harju County and several thousand people were vaccinated.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

