Health Board: 1,151 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 11 deaths

1,151 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 5,876 tests taken - a rate of 19.6 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. 11 deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 709 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 530 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 114 new cases in Ida-Viru County and 89 in Lääne-Viru County. 51 new cases were diagnosed in Tartu County, 34 in Pärnu County and 30 in Rapla County. 16 cases went to Jõgeva County, 15 to Järva County and 13 cases each were diagnosed in Põlva and Saare counties. 11 cases each were discovered in Lääne and Võru counties, nine in Valga County, eight in Viljandi County and two in Hiiu County.

There was no information in the population registry for 26 of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,452.47, data from the Health Board shows.

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 847 people in Estonia in total.

In total, 185,910 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 59,695 of them having already received their second dose. This marks the first time more than 10,000 vaccination have been administered in 24 hours with 10,059 done since Thursday.

699 people receiving treatment in hospital, 71 in intensive care

As of Friday morning, 699 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 48 under assisted breathing. There are 66 patients in intensive care.

A total of 5,876 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 1,151 returning positive and 4,725 negative – a positive rate of 19.6 percent. There have been 1,110,888 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 100,437 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

72,025 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 22,233 (30.9 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 49,792 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were 11 deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 847 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 1,452.47 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

