World's oldest Estonian dies in the US at age 108

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Candle. Source: Ülo Josing/ERR
News

Illa Toompuu, the confirmed oldest Estonian worldwide, has died at the age of 108, regional daily Tartu Postimees reports. Illa Toompuu went to live in the United States in 1949, settling in Lakewood, New Jersey, from the mid-1970s.

She had held the official title of world's oldest living Estonian for the last seven months of her life, following the passing of Marta Kivi last August, Postimees reports (link in Estonian), with later-life achievements including learning to drive, something she had not done as a younger woman.

Born in St. Petersburg in 1912 at a time when Estonia was still a part of the Russian Empire, and graduating from high school in Narva, Illa Toompuu celebrated her 108th birthday on October 26 last year, and was an active member of the Estonian diaspora after crossing the Atlantic in 1949, with her two sons, having spent several years in the Kempten displaced persons camp in West Germany, later working as an accountant and bank clerk in New York City.

Lakewood is home to a significant Väliseestlased community and hosts an Estonian House, school and other facilities.

She is survived by one of her two sons, Aadu Karemaa (85), formerly of the U.S. Air Force, Postimees reports, while the identity of the current oldest living Estonian is yet to be established.

The full Postimees article (in Estonian) on Illa Toompuu's life is here.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:35

Government extends restrictions until April 25

13:27

Conscript paramedics working at West Tallinn Central Hospital

13:21

Reflecting on the suffering of Alexey Navalny, while remembering Jüri Kukk

12:59

World's oldest Estonian dies in the US at age 108

12:23

Scientific council recommends opening schools in some regions

11:47

Professor: Effect of coronavirus vaccine will last for year

11:18

Daily: Ministry COVID-19 personal data bill concerning to inspectorate

10:58

Health Board: 1,202 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

10:55

AK: Tourism businesses' state aid open to applications from Tuesday

10:17

27,000 vaccines administered last week, 7 serious side effects reported

09:56

Gallery: 5 Rifles hand over to Mercian Regiment at Tapa

09:23

Justice minister, gynecologists discuss raising age of consent

08:56

Vaccinations for over 65s to take place during Easter Weekend

08:36

Statistics: Retail turnover growth slows in February

07:58

Tartu Toy Museum showcases children's passion for collecting

29.03

Marin: People entering Finland need to quarantine

29.03

Actor Andrus Vaarik leaves Tallinn City Theater after 11 years

29.03

Tallinn applies to become EU Green Capital 2023

29.03

Toomas Alatalu: Estonian who started the ending of the Cold War

29.03

Toomas Sildam: Please speak, Great Silent One

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: