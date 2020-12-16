Gallery: National Library showing rare, old textbooks for first time

The National Library of Estonia is holding an exhibition of textbooks used for studying in the 1600s, 1700s and 1800s which are on display for the first time.

The oldest textbook is from the year 1515 and additionally studying tools used during that time can also be viewed.

The "ABC and Cicero. Kooliraamat mineviku Eestis" exhibition features textbooks used in the countryside and urban schools.

The director of the library Janne Andersoo said the subject is especially current because digital education and e-materials are increasing their importance every day. "The content and quality of the textbooks have gone through significant growth, when today the main issue is giving practical skills, in previous centuries, educating the mind was emphasized."

Andersoo said the exhibition gives a unique opportunity to travel back in time and get familiar with textbooks which have formed national education. "As a center of education and research, we stand for knowledge being accessible for everybody both digitally and physically."

The exhibition "ABC ja Cicero. Kooliraamat mineviku Eestis" is open until May 29 of 2021. The curators are Urve Sildre and Sirje Lusmägi.

