Gallery: National Library showing rare, old textbooks for first time ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Open gallery
25 photos
News

The National Library of Estonia is holding an exhibition of textbooks used for studying in the 1600s, 1700s and 1800s which are on display for the first time.

The oldest textbook is from the year 1515 and additionally studying tools used during that time can also be viewed.

The "ABC and Cicero. Kooliraamat mineviku Eestis" exhibition features textbooks used in the countryside and urban schools.

The director of the library Janne Andersoo said the subject is especially current because digital education and e-materials are increasing their importance every day. "The content and quality of the textbooks have gone through significant growth, when today the main issue is giving practical skills, in previous centuries, educating the mind was emphasized."

Andersoo said the exhibition gives a unique opportunity to travel back in time and get familiar with textbooks which have formed national education. "As a center of education and research, we stand for knowledge being accessible for everybody both digitally and physically."

The exhibition "ABC ja Cicero. Kooliraamat mineviku Eestis" is open until May 29 of 2021. The curators are Urve Sildre and Sirje Lusmägi.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:30

Last Riigikogu sitting before Christmas to be held remotely

17:55

Lasnamäe has Tallinn's highest rate of coronavirus

17:28

Estonian transport company Bolt raises €150 million

16:50

Karilaid: Opposition's behavior unstatesmanlike

16:23

EU approves Estonia's €450 million renewable energy support scheme

15:55

PM: We can overcome virus with vaccines, restrictions, responsible behavior

15:32

From lynx to turtles: How are Estonia's endangered species doing?

14:51

Health Board: Growth in daily new COVID-19 cases slowing down

14:25

Tallinn's New Year's Eve fireworks to take place in six districts

13:55

Elering to build condenser stations to connect to continental Europe grid

13:27

Building work ends on Sillamäe's sea promenade

12:54

Bank of Estonia forecasts 2.5 percent economic downturn in 2020

12:49

Gallery: National Library showing rare, old textbooks for first time

12:23

Global Estonian Report: Christmas Edition

11:48

Põlluaas: Riigikogu moving to remote working not necessary

11:44

Bank of Estonia: Estonia's economy is doing better than expected Updated

11:07

Health Board: 590 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, three deaths

10:59

Lutsar on closing schools: It is not the best idea

10:50

Party ratings: Support for Reform drops below 30 percent

10:35

11 proposals shortlisted for next nationally important funded project

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: