Motion of no confidence submitted against Narva mayor

A motion of no confidence was submitted against Mayor of Narva Katri Raik (SDE), which the city council will discuss on August 16.

The motion has 12 signatures, mostly from Center Party members. The official reason for the motion of no confidence is a lack of trusting cooperation with the city council.

Center's group deputy chairman Tarmo Tammiste told ERR that the group had no other choice than submitting a motion of no confidence against Raik. "Otherwise, there would be a question about why we are just looking around when we have power, but it is realized by a political opponent, who we are not on the same page with. And that is why this is happening. I would say we have enough votes for it to go through on August 16," Tammiste said.

Raik, who will run in the upcoming local government elections in October with her own electoral list, told ERR that Center's votes are mostly based on three so-called stool legs.

"One is the healthcare system, one is dormitories and the third is culture and education. It is no longer possible to collect votes administratively since new heads have already been chosen with public contests and a punishment for that is completely understandable," Raik said.

The motion of no confidence also marks the end of the coalition of Keskerakond and Meie Narva.

Raik, a former interior minister, received 18 votes to former mayor Aleksei Jevgarov's 11 in December, ending a power vacuum which existed at the Narva city council chambers since mid-November, when Jevgarov was removed after a vote of no-confidence. Much of the political in-fighting in Narva revolved around the Center Party and a breakaway local group.

