Reform may expel Narva mayor from party

Reform Party's Narva region has made an unanimous proposal to party management to expel recently elected Narva mayor and 26-year Reform member Ants Liimets from the party.

Reform Party secretary-general Erkki Keldo said the region's decision will be decided on by the management during the next meeting. "As a rule, party leadership tends to accept the region's decision in such cases," Keldo noted.

According to Reform's Narva region leader Sergei Goratš, the cause of Liimets' exclusion is a violation of clause 10.1 of the party's statutes. "According to the party statutes, a member cannot be involved in the work of an organization, whose goals and activities are in conflict with the party's principles. Making a decision to become Mayor of Narva, which is in conflict with the region's decisions, is what Liimets did," Gorlatš explained.

He added that the region often invited Liimets to meetings to explain his behavior, but he did not respond to the invites.

Ants Liimets (Reform) was elected as Narva mayor on August 26 after Katri Raik (SDE) lost a no confidence vote. Liimets announced right away that he does not see Narva deputy mayor and Reform colleague Sergei Gorlatš as part of his team and the city lost the position of deputy mayor last week.

