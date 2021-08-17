Narva mayor loses no-confidence vote

Mayor of Narva Katri Raik (SDE) lost a vote of no-confidence on August 16.
Mayor of Narva Katri Raik lost a confidence vote on Monday after 16 members of Narva City Council voted against her. The council failed to elect a new mayor on the same day.

The motion against the Raik, a member of the Social Democratic Party, was presented 10 days ago and had 12 signatures from the Center faction. She was accused of untrustworthy cooperation with the city council.

On Monday, 21 members of the 31-seat council took part in the vote. Five people voted for Raik and 16 against her. Jana Kondrašova, the deputy chairman of the city council, also lost a motion of no confidence. Both Raik and Kondrašova were elected to the city council in 2017 on the Meie Narva list.

The vote against Raik ends the ruling coalition between the Center Party and Meie Narva. A new coalition is not likely to be formed before the local election in October, said Tarmo Tammiste, the deputy chairman of the city council.

Former Narva city secretary Ants Liimets (Reform) was expected to be elected mayor but only received 15 votes from the council when 16 were needed. Director of the Narva City Government Finance Board Jelena Golubeva will perform the duties of the mayor until a new one is selected but this is likely to be in October.

Raik said her dismissal is part of preparations for the upcoming local elections.

Editor: Helen Wright

