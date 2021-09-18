Reform Party board expels Narva mayor from party

Ants Liimets. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
The board of the Estonian Reform Party, which met on Friday, decided to expel Ants Liimets from the party on the proposal of the party's Narva chapter.

Sergei Gorlats, head of the party's Narva chapter, said Ants Liimets started cooperating with the city government headed by the Center Party, contrary to the decision of the chapter's board.

"With this, Liimets damaged the party's reputation and activities in Narva, which is why the board of the party chapter proposed to expel him from the party," Gorlats said.

Reform Party secretary general Erkki Keldo said that the party's board accepted the decision of the Narva chapter.

"The party's chapters are autonomous in such matters. We want to be a significant power in Narva in the future and the local chapter has worked hard to do so, we hope that they can continue to do so after the elections," Keldo said.

Liimets recently became mayor of Narva with the support of the Center Party on the proposal of the party's Narva faction. He was elected the new mayor of Narva on August 26 approximately 10 days after a vote of no confidence in Mayor Katri Raik (SDE). 

Liimets was a member of the Reform Party for almost 26 years.

Editor: Helen Wright



