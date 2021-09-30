No confidence motion in Tallinn deputy mayor fails to pass

A motion of no-confidence against Tallinn deputy mayor Eha Võrk (Center) failed to pass at the Tallinn city council chambers Thursday. Võrk had been charged with given false statements to the police and is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation, but has not been convicted of anything.

Thirty of the 79-strong council chambers voted in favor of the motion, which was the only item on the work agenda for Thursday and which was not attended by Center's councilors (see gallery above).

Center has an absolute majority on the city government. The motion was tabled by opposition councilors, who conceded that a criminal investigation into Võrk is still at an early stage and that she has not been proven guilty of anything.

The motion stated that: "We find that until more precise circumstances become clear, Eha Võrk's activities as a member of the Tallinn City Government should be suspended."

All four Tallinn opposition parties – Reform, Isamaa, EKRE and SDE tabled the motion.

Võrk is one of six deputy mayors in Tallinn, who each have different areas of responsibility.

The investigation concerns an illegal donation made to the Center Party last year of €50,000, which the party later returned. The donor, Jana-Helen Juhaste, had allegedly made the donation using funds arising from her ex-partner's business activities.

Võrk was escorted from her office by Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) early on this month.

--

