Theater Award winners announced

On Saturday (March 27), this year's theater award winners were announced on ETV's special program dedicated to Theater Day. The ceremony took place as a television show instead of an actual gala due to the coronavirus.

The show was broadcast from Vaba Lava theater in Narva.

Cross-theater Awards

The jury included Ott Karulin (chairman), Kristiina Garancis, Iir Hermeliin, Henri Hütt, Mae Kivilo, Kerri Kotta, Kaja Kreitzberg, Alvar Loog, Valle-Sten Maiste, Jaak Põldma, Anneli Saro and Tatjana Voronina.

Director's Award

Juhan Ulfsak – "Pigem ei" (Von Krahl Theater).

Art Director Award

Petri Tuhkanen – "Kuritöö ja karistus" (Estonian Drama Theatre).

Word Performance Awards

Jury: Jaak Prints (chairman), Karin Allik, Rait Avestik, Mae Kivilo, Valle-Sten Maiste, Kaie Mihkelson and Meelis Oidsalu.

Best Actor Award

Priit Võigemast – Mayer Lehman, Robert Lehman in "Lehman Brothers" and Porfiri Petrovitš in "Kuritöö ja karistus" (both in Estonian Drama Theater)

Best Actress Award

Marika Vaarik – Manager in "Pigem ei" and participant in "Sa oled täna ilusam kui homme" (both Von Krahli Theatre).

Best Supporting Actor Award

Jörgen Liik – Wanamun in "Pigem ei" and participant "Sa oled täna ilusam kui homme" (both Von Krahl Theatre).

Best Supporting Actress Award

Inga Salurand – in "Millest tekivad triibud?" (Estonian Drama Theatre).

Music Award

Jury: Kerri Kotta (chairman), Alvar Loog, Kristel Pappel, Karmen Puis and Jaanika Rand-Sirp.

Pavlo Balakin – main character in Gaetano Donizetti opera "Don Pasquale" (Estonian National Opera)

Priit Volmer – main character in Gaetano Donizetti opera "Don Pasquale" (Estonian National Opera).

Ballet Award

Jury: Enn Suve (chairman), Tiit Härm, Kaja Kreitzberg, Dagmar Rang-Saal and Tatjana Voronina.

Marina Kesler – "Anna Karenina"choreographer-director (Estonian National Ballet)

Dance Award

Jury: Kai Valtna (chairman), Henri Hütt, Marie Pullerits, Jaak Põldma and Oksana Tralla.

Helen Reitsnik in "Sinust saab tantsija!" (Sõltumatu Tantsu Lava snde⁻lektron), "Habras ilu" and FN" (both in Fine5 Dance Theater).

Performance Art Award

Jury: Ott Karulin (chairman), Maria Arusoo, Luule Epner, Kristiina Garancis and Bert Raudsep.

Lauri Lagle – for "Sa oled täna ilusam kui homme" (Von Krahl Theater).

Theater Employee Award

Jury: Heigo Teder (esimees), Pille Jänes, Anu Konze, Marika Raudam, Margus Vaigur and Mait Visnapuu.

Performance preparation - Kadri Varblane in Estonian Drama Theater

Performance Serving Award - Tarmo Matt in Kuressaare Theater

Manging and Administrative Employee Award - Taivo Pahmann - Estonian National Opera

Cristal Shoe Award

The award is given to two young performing artists for their first significant stage works. One winner of the award was chosen this year by the jury of word performance awards and the other by the jury of the music award.

Ilo-Ann Saarepera – in "Eesti jumalad" (Paide Teater), donja Beatriz in "Nähtamatu daam", Mari in "Vai-vai vaene Vargamäe, "Tõde ja õigus" lastele", Niina in "Krdi loll lind", Hilde Wangel in "Naine merelt", Pingviin in "Kohtume kell 8 Noa laeval", Saima in"Etturid", Õhtujuht in "Lotomiljonärid", Flavia de Luce in "Piruka magus põhi", Vicky Smith in "Võrku püütud" and Askur's wife in "Valged põdrad" (Ugala Theater)

Mehis Tiits – Ernesto in Gaetano Donizetti opera "Don Pasquale", Nemorino in Gaetano Donizetti opera "Armujook", Alfredo Germonti in Giuseppe Verdi opera "La traviata" and Nicki in Giacomo Puccini opera "Tütarlaps kuldsest läänest" (Estonia National Opera).

Ants Lauter Award

Two prizes will be awarded to a young actor and director who has worked in theater for up to ten years (from the first production). The award is based on the candidate's professional development.

Jury: Mart Koldits, Anu Lamp, Rein Oja, Indrek Ojari and Garmen Tabor.

Hendrik Toompere Jr: in "Marquis d'Artiste" (2011), "Kraepelini variatsioonid" (2013), "Väljaheitmine ehk Ühe õuna kroonika" (2016, all Estonian Drama Theater), "Kaks vaest rumeenlast" (2017, Tallinn City Theater), "Metsa forte" (2018, Estonian Drama Theater and Nargenfestival), "Päikesetriip" (2018), "Võrk" (2019) and "Lehman Brothers" (2020, all Estonian Drama Theater).

Kaspar Velberg – in Bebutov – "Tõde ja õigus. Teine osa" (2012, Tallinn City Theater); Transa – "Tuvi" (2013, MTÜ Arhipelaag); Jaagup Seenepoiss, Papp, Aleksander, Pierrot and Ekke – "Ingeland" (2015, Saueaugu Theater Farm); Jermolai Aleksejevitš Lopahhin – "Kirsiaed" (2017); Jean – "Preili Julie" (2018); Ivo Schenkenberg – "Vürst Gabriel ehk Pirita kloostri viimased päevad" (2018); Councillor – "Südameharjutus" (2019); Mihhail Astrov – "Vanja" (2020); "Osnap" (2020, all Tallinn City Theater); Karl Tammik – "1944" (2015, Taska Film); Igor – "Mihkel" (2018, Truenorth, Amrion, Evil Doghouse Productions).

Estonian Theater Union Award

Awarded for a special theatrical event not covered by any other award ceremony.

Rakvere Theater - for organizing the Baltoscandal festival in extraordinary conditions in 2020.

Estonian Actors' Union Honor Award

Awarded to one member of the Estonian Actors' Union as recognition from colleagues. The winner is elected by the board of the association.

Andres Ots

