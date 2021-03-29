Theater Award winners announced

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
"Lehman Brothers"
News

On Saturday (March 27), this year's theater award winners were announced on ETV's special program dedicated to Theater Day. The ceremony took place as a television show instead of an actual gala due to the coronavirus.

The show was broadcast from Vaba Lava theater in Narva.

Cross-theater Awards

The jury included Ott Karulin (chairman), Kristiina Garancis, Iir Hermeliin, Henri Hütt, Mae Kivilo, Kerri Kotta, Kaja Kreitzberg, Alvar Loog, Valle-Sten Maiste, Jaak Põldma, Anneli Saro and Tatjana Voronina.

Director's Award

  • Juhan Ulfsak – "Pigem ei" (Von Krahl Theater).

Art Director Award

  • Petri Tuhkanen – "Kuritöö ja karistus" (Estonian Drama Theatre).

Word Performance Awards 

Jury: Jaak Prints (chairman), Karin Allik, Rait Avestik, Mae Kivilo, Valle-Sten Maiste, Kaie Mihkelson and Meelis Oidsalu.

Best Actor Award

  • Priit Võigemast – Mayer Lehman, Robert Lehman in "Lehman Brothers" and Porfiri Petrovitš in "Kuritöö ja karistus" (both in Estonian Drama Theater)

Best Actress Award

  • Marika Vaarik – Manager in "Pigem ei" and participant in "Sa oled täna ilusam kui homme" (both Von Krahli Theatre).

Best Supporting Actor Award

  • Jörgen Liik – Wanamun in "Pigem ei" and participant "Sa oled täna ilusam kui homme" (both Von Krahl Theatre).

Best Supporting Actress Award

  • Inga Salurand – in "Millest tekivad triibud?" (Estonian Drama Theatre).

Music Award

Jury: Kerri Kotta (chairman), Alvar Loog, Kristel Pappel, Karmen Puis and Jaanika Rand-Sirp.

  • Pavlo Balakin – main character in Gaetano Donizetti opera "Don Pasquale" (Estonian National Opera)
  • Priit Volmer – main character in Gaetano Donizetti opera "Don Pasquale" (Estonian National Opera).

Ballet Award

Jury: Enn Suve (chairman), Tiit Härm, Kaja Kreitzberg, Dagmar Rang-Saal and Tatjana Voronina.

  • Marina Kesler – "Anna Karenina"choreographer-director (Estonian National Ballet)

Dance Award

Jury: Kai Valtna (chairman), Henri Hütt, Marie Pullerits, Jaak Põldma and Oksana Tralla.

  • Helen Reitsnik in "Sinust saab tantsija!" (Sõltumatu Tantsu Lava snde⁻lektron), "Habras ilu" and FN" (both in Fine5 Dance Theater).

Performance Art Award

Jury: Ott Karulin (chairman), Maria Arusoo, Luule Epner, Kristiina Garancis and Bert Raudsep.

  • Lauri Lagle – for "Sa oled täna ilusam kui homme" (Von Krahl Theater).

Theater Employee Award

Jury: Heigo Teder (esimees), Pille Jänes, Anu Konze, Marika Raudam, Margus Vaigur and Mait Visnapuu.

Performance preparation - Kadri Varblane in Estonian Drama Theater

Performance Serving Award - Tarmo Matt in Kuressaare Theater

Manging and Administrative Employee Award - Taivo Pahmann - Estonian National Opera

Cristal Shoe Award

The award is given to two young performing artists for their first significant stage works. One winner of the award was chosen this year by the jury of word performance awards and the other by the jury of the music award.

  • Ilo-Ann Saarepera – in "Eesti jumalad" (Paide Teater), donja Beatriz in "Nähtamatu daam", Mari in "Vai-vai vaene Vargamäe, "Tõde ja õigus" lastele", Niina in "Krdi loll lind", Hilde Wangel in "Naine merelt", Pingviin in "Kohtume kell 8 Noa laeval", Saima in"Etturid", Õhtujuht in "Lotomiljonärid", Flavia de Luce in "Piruka magus põhi", Vicky Smith in "Võrku püütud" and Askur's wife in "Valged põdrad" (Ugala Theater)
  • Mehis Tiits – Ernesto in Gaetano Donizetti opera "Don Pasquale", Nemorino in Gaetano Donizetti opera "Armujook", Alfredo Germonti in Giuseppe Verdi opera "La traviata" and Nicki in Giacomo Puccini opera "Tütarlaps kuldsest läänest" (Estonia National Opera).

Ants Lauter Award 

Two prizes will be awarded to a young actor and director who has worked in theater for up to ten years (from the first production). The award is based on the candidate's professional development.

Jury: Mart Koldits, Anu Lamp, Rein Oja, Indrek Ojari and Garmen Tabor. 

  • Hendrik Toompere Jr: in "Marquis d'Artiste" (2011), "Kraepelini variatsioonid" (2013), "Väljaheitmine ehk Ühe õuna kroonika" (2016, all Estonian Drama Theater), "Kaks vaest rumeenlast" (2017, Tallinn City Theater), "Metsa forte" (2018, Estonian Drama Theater and Nargenfestival), "Päikesetriip" (2018), "Võrk" (2019) and "Lehman Brothers" (2020, all Estonian Drama Theater).
  • Kaspar Velberg – in Bebutov – "Tõde ja õigus. Teine osa" (2012, Tallinn City Theater); Transa – "Tuvi" (2013, MTÜ Arhipelaag); Jaagup Seenepoiss, Papp, Aleksander, Pierrot and Ekke – "Ingeland" (2015, Saueaugu Theater Farm); Jermolai Aleksejevitš Lopahhin – "Kirsiaed" (2017); Jean – "Preili Julie" (2018); Ivo Schenkenberg – "Vürst Gabriel ehk Pirita kloostri viimased päevad" (2018); Councillor – "Südameharjutus" (2019); Mihhail Astrov – "Vanja" (2020); "Osnap" (2020, all Tallinn City Theater); Karl Tammik – "1944" (2015, Taska Film); Igor – "Mihkel" (2018, Truenorth, Amrion, Evil Doghouse Productions).

Estonian Theater Union Award

Awarded for a special theatrical event not covered by any other award ceremony.

  • Rakvere Theater - for organizing the Baltoscandal festival in extraordinary conditions in 2020.

Estonian Actors' Union Honor Award

Awarded to one member of the Estonian Actors' Union as recognition from colleagues. The winner is elected by the board of the association.

  • Andres Ots

 --

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:26

Actor Andrus Vaarik leaves Tallinn City Theater after 11 years

16:55

Tallinn applies to become EU Green Capital 2023

16:43

Toomas Sildam: Please speak, Great Silent One

16:43

Toomas Alatalu: Estonian who started the ending of the Cold War

16:23

17 percent of people apply to leave second pillar pension fund

16:19

FIU: Risks increasing in Estonian virtual currency field

15:45

Theater Award winners announced

15:19

Health minister: We will ease restrictions in late-April, early-May

15:14

President Kaljulaid planning official visit to visit Moldova

14:43

Kontaveit to return early from US tour after loss in Miami

14:10

Record number of covid patients in hospital but morbidity is falling

13:41

Misdemeanor report drawn up after MP breaks quarantine rules

13:07

Report: Why does Lasnamäe have such a high rate of coronavirus?

12:49

Jüri Vips finishes 13th in Bahrain after unlucky weekend

12:23

Loksa municipality has Estonia's highest infection rate

12:03

Design procurement for Tallinn Hospital announced

11:21

Study: Sweets maker Kalev most sustainable Estonian brand

10:49

Ornithologists: Tallinn the most diverse Estonian location for birdwatching

10:40

Health Board: 584 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 11 deaths

10:21

Coronavirus restrictions have become part of rural accommodation experience

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: