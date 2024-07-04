Baltoscandal festival brings top-class non-mainstream theater to Rakvere

This year, the festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary of being held in Rakvere.

The festival opened with a performance of "Post-Summer Choir," by the newly-graduated 31st class of the EMTA Performing Arts School. Orchestrated by Johhan Rosenberg, the performance focuses on an extremely industrious and prolific choir, which embodies the intermingling of cultures, the craving for a fresh sense of purpose and a protest movement

Over the course of five days, the "Baltoscandal" festival includes a selection of top-class theater from Estonia and around the world. There are a total of thirteen productions from ten countries plus a cinema program and a book presentation.

The "Baltoscandal" festival continues in Rakvere until July 7. The festival showcases innovative and non-mainstream theatrical forms that also set trends for the performing arts more broadly.

