Rakvere Theatre begins 80th season

The Rakvere Theatre team of cast, crew and staff has returned to work, marking the beginning of its 80th season with a traditional group picture in front of the theater itself.

The new season will begin with continuing performances of the summer productions "Miks Jeppe joob?" in Harju County's Kolgaküla village, and "Loojanguekspress" at the Rakvere Raudteegeto. The first field trip of the season will take the theater troupe to Pärnu, where it will put on a production of "Kaks tosinat tulipunast roosi," a comedy to premiere this spring. Other destinations include Elva, Mooste, Paide, Haapsalu and other theaters of various sizes.

The season at Rakvere Theatre itself will officially open on Friday, Sept. 13 with the premiere of "Nagu peeglis," Madis Kalmet's adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's "Through a Glass Darkly," featuring Grete Jürgenson in the lead role.

Premiering in October, the season's first Grand Hall production will be "Onu Vanja," Eili Neuhaus' adaptation of Anton Chekhov's "Uncle Vanya," featuring leads Hannes Kaljujärv, Velvo Väli and Ülle Lichtfeldt.

Urmas Lennuk will also continue with his series of plays about Estonian people, bringing more global themes into the mix. This time, the script of the play, titled "Made in China," is being written in cooperation with the actors. It premieres in November.

This December, a children's Christmas production will hit the stage under the direction of Kersti Heinloo.

Next February, the theater will celebrate its 80th birthday with a grand celebration, however events celebrating the jubilee will take place throughout the season. This nostalgic mood will also lend itself to an evening concert in early January dedicated to estrada and opera classics.

Also coming up this season are productions of a play by French playwright Florian Zeller under the direction of Peeter Raudsepp, a play under the direction of Andres Noormets, and Tuomas Kyrö's "The Grump," starring Tarvo Sõmer, under the direction of Eili Neuhaus.

Next summer, Rakvere Theatre will host the 16th international theater festival Baltoscandal from July 1-4. The summer production "Miks Jeppe joob?" will also return to Kolgaküla.

Rakvere Theatre will also be bringing back its popular matinees, exhibitions and series "RT vestleb," "RT muusikaviktoriin," RT muusika" and "RT luulesari Kuu kutse," which this season will focus on the theater's jubilee.

