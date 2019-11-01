British satire legend John Cleese bringing one-man show to Tallinn

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
John Cleese brings his one-man show
John Cleese brings his one-man show "Last Chance to See Me Before I Die" to Tallinn next May. Source: Imago / Scanpix
Legendary British actor, comic and satirist John Cleese is bringing his one-man show to Tallinn next May, for the first and, given the show's title, last time.

Cleese, 80, will be performing at the Alexela Concert Hall in central Tallinn on May 25, with his stage show "Last Time To See Me Before I Die".

Tickets go on sale on Monday and will be available here.

Cleese followed an oft-tread route from the Cambridge Footlights amateur dramatics club while at university, going on to be a writer, and later performer, on the mid-1960s satirical TV show The Frost Report.

He is most well-known as one of the Monty Pythons, a lynchpin of the surreal sketch comedy show and its three accompanying movies, Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975), Life of Brian (1979) and The Meaning of Life (1983), as well as for playing embattled and embittered guest house owner Basil Fawlty in mid-1970s sitcom Fawlty Towers, which he co-wrote.

He appeared in various mainstream movies from the 1980s, including Clockwise and a Fish Called Wanda. From the 2000s, he has toured with various stage shows including a Pythons reunion in 2013, with his voice also appearing on several video games.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

culturejohn cleesealexela concert hallcomedy in estonia
