John Cleese Tallinn shows put back to September 2023

Legendary British actor, comic and satirist John Cleese' one-man show has had its Tallinn date put back once again, this time to September 2023. Cleese, 81, had originally been due to appear at the Alexela Concert Hall in May 2020, but the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic meant the show had to be postponed.

While a rescheduled date of September 4-5 this year had been booked, this has now been postponed again, to September 12-13 2023, or over three years after the original date, ticketing agent Piletlevi says.

Those who had bought tickets for the May 25 2020 show can transfer them to September 12 2023, while May 26 2020 ticket-holders can attend on September 13, 2023, Piletlevi adds.

The one-man-show is entitled "Last Time To See Me Before I Die"; Cleese will be a month-and-a-half off his 84th birthday on the dates of the newly-postponed shows.

A reason for the two-year gap was not given, though Cleese has been as active as ever on Twitter of late.

I've always believed in the principle of voluntary euthanasia



So the news that Red State Patriots are resisting masks and vaccination pleases me



As for infecting OTHER people, this seems to be part of the general idea of freedom that many of the victims will share — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 27, 2021

Cleese is not the only big-name British act to have seen Estonian shows put off in the wake of the pandemic – rock legends Judas Priest, due to appear at the Song Festival Grounds last summer, had to do the same.

Piletlevi says refunds are available to ticket holders who request them, no later than November 30 2021.

Cleese' career progressed from the Cambridge Footlights amateur dramatics club, via mid-1960s satirical TV show The Frost Report, to Monty Python and its ensuing movies, and then to, in perhaps his most accessible role of all, embattled and embittered guest house owner Basil Fawlty in mid-1970s sitcom Fawlty Towers, which he co-wrote. Cleese appeared in several major movies in the 1980s, including "A Fish Called Wanda".

The Pythons last reunited on stage in 2013. Founder member Terry Jones passed away in January 2021, while another original member, Graham Chapman, died in October 1989.

Yet another ex-Python, Michael Palin, known for his travelogues, visited Estonia as part of his "New Europe" documentary, which aired in 2007 and which took in all three Baltic States and most other Central and Eastern European countries.

