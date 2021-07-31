Latvia places Estonia on its 'yellow' travel restrictions list

Latvia has placed Estonia on its travel restrictions 'yellow' list, as one of twenty-six nations posing a 'high public health threat' to that country, the English language portal of public broadcaster LSM reports .

In practical terms, that means having to quarantine ten days, as well take a coronavirus test, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

As with Estonia, the "yellow" list comprises countries whose 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants is higher than 75. A total of 26 countries are on the list at present.

Sixteen states are on Latvia's "green" list, meaning no restrictions are in place on those entering the country.

Latvia itself is on Estonia's "green" list, meaning arrivals in the opposite direction do not need to undergo quarantine or testing.

Authorities in Latvia and Estonia compile their own epidemiological picture when considering restrictions.

The new regime in Latvia enters into force at midnight Saturday.

Latvia shares a land border with Estonia and both countries are in the Schengen Area of free movement, a situation disrupted by the arrival of the pandemic and particularly noticeable in border towns such as Valga (Estonia)/Valka (Latvia), or when transiting via Riga Airport, which is a larger travel hub that Tallinn Airport.

