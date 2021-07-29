Tallink to offer travel vouchers to passengers getting vaccinated on board

Estonian shipper Tallink Group and the Port of Tallinn have begun distributing free travel vouchers to passengers who get vaccinated on board Tallink ships from Thursday to August 15.

Tallink and the Port of Tallinn have teamed up to help speed up and support the vaccination drive in Estonia and are giving away free travel vouchers to passengers who get vaccinated on board Tallink vessels Star and Megastar between July 29 and August 15, the companies said.

The voucher will enable every passenger who gets vaccinated against coronavirus on board during the said period to enjoy one free five-hour mini cruise on the Tallinn-Helsinki route before December 30, 2021.

Vaccination on Tallink's shuttle vessels is carried out by medical company Eldred OÜ and their qualified medical personnel. The vaccines used are the single-dose Janssen and the two-dose Pfizer. Free-of-charge vaccination is only provided for citizens and residents of Estonia due to the doses being allocated from the vaccine supply of the Estonian state.

"The solution to this pandemic is vaccination. Tallink has wanted to and done its best to help speed along the vaccination drive in Estonia already since spring and has helped provide greater protection against the virus to nearly 1,000 Estonian citizens and residents through two short-term vaccination pilots on board in June and July," Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink group commented.

Nõgene added that 84 percent of Tallink's maritime workers in Estonia have been vaccinated. "We want to help our country avoid going into a third wave of the pandemic by continuing to offer vaccination opportunities on board and this time will also say thank you to everyone who gets vaccinated in the form of a free mini cruise from us and our good partners, Port of Tallinn," the CEO added.

Valdo Kalm, CEO of the Port of Tallinn, said getting vaccinated must be made as easy and accessible as possible for people. "Our joint initiative with Tallink has been inspired exactly by this goal. Getting vaccinated on board enables people to combine doing something that is enjoyable with something that is necessary. I hope that people will take this opportunity to get vaccinated on the vessels and together we can protect more people against the virus in Estonia and help ensure that we can return life to normal in our country as soon as possible," Kalm said.

