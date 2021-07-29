Prime minister: Culture minister follows cabinet line on vaccinations

Culture minister Anneli Ott (Center) is following th government line in terms of messages concerning coronavirus vaccinations, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says. In an article published last weekend by daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL), Ott had said that vaccination should be a matter of individual choice and should not be enforced by the authorities.

Speaking at Thursday's regular government press conference, Kallas said that: "Looking at Anneli Ott's comments regarding vaccinations, she has maintained the same direction that we agreed in the government."

"She has not deviated from it," Kallas added.

Ministers should serve as role models, but this alone does not always solve problems, Kallas added.

Public administration minister Jaak Aab (Center), also appearing at the press conference, said that Ott thought vaccinations were an effective means of combatting the virus, and that reports of opposition she may have to getting vaccinated were based on an "assumption".

Ott referred in the EPL piece to "coercion and propaganda" in relation to the vaccination program, and said she would not disclose what her vaccination status is.

Kaja Kallas obtained her first coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday.

