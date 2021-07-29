Health Board: 222 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, one death

222 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board said on Thursday. 171 cases were confirmed in non-vaccinated people.

In total, 3,119 tests were analyzed during the last day and the positive share was 7.1 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 107.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

While 171 cases (77 percent) were confirmed in people who were not vaccinated, 11 cases were among people who had been given one dose, the Health Board said.

Ninety-six cases were reported in Harju County with 62 in Tallinn. There were 40 cases in Pärnu County, 25 in Tartu County, 13 in Võru County, 10 in Ida-Viru County and seven in Põlva County.

There were six cases each in Jõgeva and Lääne-Viru counties, five in Viljandi County, three in Valga County, two each in Rapla and Saaremaa counties and one in Jõgeva County.

There were six cases with no information in the population register.

Thirty-seven coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital and six new cases were opened in the last day. Two patients have been vaccinated (5.7 percent). The average age of patients is 55.

There was one death taking the total to 1,272.

5,521 doses of vaccine were administered during the day, a total of 630,435 people have now been vaccinated at least once. 556,158 people have completed the vaccination cycle. The coverage of adults with at least one vaccine dose is 56.8 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!