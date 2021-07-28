Estonia sends 52,800 vaccines doses to Ukraine

Estonia has sent 52,800 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccination to Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday. Most of the doses have been earmarked for reservists.

In total, Estonia will donate a total of 200,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine Vaxzevria to Ukraine, spokespeople for the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Of these, 52,800 doses are donated bilaterally and the rest via the European Union's COVID-19 vaccine distribution mechanism.

The next vaccine doses to be donated to Ukraine will be produced according to the production schedule of doses intended for Estonia during this year and delivered to the recipient countries through the respective mechanism.

The donation of vaccines is organized by the Estonian Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and the Health Board.

Minister of Defense Minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) said: "I am pleased that the vaccines are going namely to Ukrainian reservists, which will help Ukraine to maintain its defense capability, which they very much need right now."

