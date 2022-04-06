Estonian government to donate 265,000 doses of COVID vaccines

News
Doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Source: Raigo Pajula/ITK
News

Last Thursday, the Estonian government decided to donate an additional up to 265,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries. Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) stressed that everyone in Estonia should still get vaccinated and boosted against the COVID-19 virus.

"COVID-19 vaccine stocks was one topic discussed at last week's meeting of EU health ministers," Kiik said according to a Ministry of Social Affairs press release. "Due to long-term contracts, European countries' vaccine stocks are growing, but they are also difficult to donate, as many countries with low vaccination rates have insufficient capacity for the organization of vaccinations and vaccine logistics. We need to organize these donations sooner rather than later to ensure as long a shelf life as possible for the vaccines and in turn greater flexibility in receiving countries to organize vaccinations."

According to the ministry's data, approximately 1760,000 doses of COVID vaccines are currently being held at healthcare providers' premises, and another some 514,000 doses are in storage at the Health Board. Of the vaccine doses at the Health Board, the Estonian government decided to earmark 180,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine meant for those aged 12 and up, 60,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine meant for those aged 5-11 and 25,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine for donation.

Thus far, a total of 2.6 million doses of COVID vaccines have arrived in Estonia. Another 1.5 million vaccine doses are also scheduled to arrive this year.

"It would still be wise for everyone in Estonia to make the health-conscious decision and get themselves vaccinated for free," Kiik stressed. "COVID-19 has unfortunately not disappeared from Estonia or Europe, and so it remains of critical importance that people get vaccinated and boosted on time."

Estonia has been contributing vaccine donations primarily via the COVAX Facility, an international vaccine procurement platform aimed at helping reduce inequality in and improving global access to COVID vaccines. It has previously earmarked a total of 1,395,100 doses of COVID vaccines for donation via COVAX, as well as bilaterally sent 52,800 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine to Ukraine last July.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:01

NATO cybersecurity center gets new director

12:56

Estonian government to donate 265,000 doses of COVID vaccines

12:30

Number of trucks up by a fifth at Narva border crossing

12:05

Tartu to raise parking fees, bus and bicycle tickets

11:46

Tartu restaurants ordered to stop selling cocktails via food courier

11:13

Estonian diplomat back from Moscow: Many in Russia still in shock

10:41

Estonia's €220-million military aid to Ukraine substantially diversified

10:10

Estonia to amend State Borders Act to better contain illegal migration

09:37

Statistics: Industrial production sees slight growth on year to February

09:16

Minister: Number of refugees coming to Estonia stabilizing

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.04

Estonia expels Russian diplomats, closes two consular offices

05.04

Tallinn man sentenced to 10 days in jail for signing letter Z at refugees

05.04

Tallinn residents could shelter from bombs in Bastion tunnels

05.04

Tallinn University bars Russian, Belarusian students

04.04

Russians in Estonia protest against Russia's war in Ukraine

05.04

Sergei Metlev: Ukrainian refugees and our Russians

05.04

Minister: Estonia to be fully independent from Russian gas by fall

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: